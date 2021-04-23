The Average Net Worth Of Americans—By Age, Education And Ethnicity

Calculating your net worth is relatively simple. First, determine your assets, which may include cash on hand, money in bank accounts, retirement account balances, home equity and the value of your property, such as cars, jewelry, artwork or electronics.

Once you have added up your total assets, determine how much you owe in liabilities, which may include credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, personal loans, medical debt or taxes owed. Subtract your liabilities from your assets to calculate your current net worth.

It’s important to remember that net worth changes as your assets and liabilities change—and even as frequently as your investment account balances change. It’s smart to track your net worth over time for a more complete picture of your financial health.