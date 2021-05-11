The Best Cannabis Stocks Of 2021

With the growing acceptance of cannabis among American consumers and their elected representatives, this edgy asset class offers your portfolio an excellent source of growth. According to data from Leafy, an online marijuana marketplace, legal U.S. cannabis sales—medicinal and recreational—increased 71% in 2020, to a total of $18.3 billion.
To help you choose the best cannabis investments, we take a closer look at 14 stocks and funds, as well as a few less dank offerings it’s perhaps better to avoid. There are both pure plays—firms that specialize exclusively in bud—and large-cap names that also have some pot industry exposure.
As always, you should ensure any potential investment choice aligns with your personal goals and risk tolerance. And please note, stocks and funds are listed below in alphabetical order only, by category.
The Best Pure Play Cannabis Stocks
• Amyris Inc. (AMRS). Buckle up because this stock has gained about 600% since this time last year. Amyris has been working to create synthetic cannabinoids that could revolutionize the industry and make it less reliant on large, expensive growing facilities. With a $3.5 billion market cap, Amyris most recent quarterly results posted quarter-over-quarter sales figures up 96%. No dividends to report yet, but investors willing to take on the risk of this up-and-coming stock when it hit a low of $1.88 per share in November 2020 would now hold shares worth over $12 each.
• Cara Therapeutics (CARA). How can you ignore a cannabis company posting quarter-over-quarter sales up a whopping 2,384%? No, there’s no decimal missing in that. This biotech company’s goal is better pain management, offering a quality of cannabis and CBD that advocates swear by. Cara has the smallest market cap of the stocks profiled in this article, and it boasts the largest returns. Investors might find a bargain buy here as shares currently trade near a 52-week low in the $12 per share range, down from the April 5, 2021, high of over $28 per share after news came out that one of its leading offerings showed poorer results in testing than expected.
• Cronos Group (CRON). As a global brand that makes a wide variety of adult-use cannabis and CBD products, quarter-over-quarter sales are up a respectable 133%. Maybe it’s the pandemic. Maybe it’s a carefully cultivated reputation for high-quality cannabinoids. Either way, Cronos displays controlled growth, but investors need to have a sense of adventure, with its 52-week price fluctuation between $4.62 and $15.83 per share.
• GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG). Back in the day, hearing “hydroponics” made you instantly think of someone growing weed in their basement. Today, hydroponics is one of the top cultivation methods for the legal cannabis industry, and GrowGeneration stands as the leading supplier of hydroponic equipment in the U.S. Offering over 50 retail centers throughout the U.S., this young company (founded in 2014) is growing by leaps and bounds. No dividends as of yet, but a P/E ratio of 90.27 says that growth-oriented investors might find what they’re looking for.
The Best Pure Play Cannabis ETFs
• AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS). Actively managed ETFs are hard to come by, but here’s one for the cannabis sector. If you’re looking to dip a toe into cannabis, this ETF can help you get all the benefits of an actively managed mutual fund with the real-time liquidity of an ETF. A relatively new fund, it’s showing returns in excess of 17% YTD as of early May 2021. The expense ratio is high for ETFs, however, clocking in at 0.74%.
• Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS). At the end of Q1 2021, this strictly cannabis ETF posted year-over-year returns of (gasp) 233%, but like most of this sector’s ETFs, it’s short on history—inception date: 2019—which gives investors little to go on for historical performance. However, with a low NAV in the $20 per share range, inventors can get a taste for the industry without risking a positive drug test at the workplace. Like other ETFs in the cannabis sector, the expense ratio is high (0.75%), but it does offer a rare dividend, currently $0.101 per share.
• ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ). Providing a YTD return of 45% as of early May 2020, this ETF that tracks the Alternative Harvest Index is no slouch. With an at-present highly accessible cost-per-share under $30, investors wanting to try the cannabis industry on for size can do so at a low price of entry. Shares come with a steep expense ratio for a passively managed ETF, though: 0.75%.
• Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX). With the lowest expense ratio amongst the ETFs noted in this article (0.51%), this ETF also posts respectable returns in excess of 47% YTD early May 2021. This passively managed fund outperforms many of the actively managed funds above, making the combination of a lower expense ratio, better performance and a rare dividend yield of roughly $0.14 per share, as of writing, an attractive prospect for those looking to tap into cannabis sector growth.
The Best Large-Cap Stocks with Cannabis Exposure
• Altria Group Inc. (MO). You’ll know this stock best as the maker of Marlboro and one of the behemoths in the tobacco sector (along with its dabblings in the adult beverage industry). Because of that, for ESG investors, Altria’s likely not an option. For those who don’t mind the vice, the company’s making a play for cannabis, holding a substantial stake in Cronos Group, detailed above. While the stock took a substantial hit from its investment in JUUL, share prices have been on rise since top of 2021. Analysts have noticed and the stock comes complete with several Buy and Strong Buy ratings and a dividend yield that only stocks in this sector can bear: 7.1%.
• Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ). Spirits are Constellation’s main game, but like Altria, this company is diversifying into cannabis via investment in Canopy Growth (CGC), a Canadian cannabis producer. Holding a 38.6% share of the company, Constellation saw a substantial return on investment in 2020. While not a pure cannabis play, this analyst-favorite stock is having a heyday with a YTD return of almost 10% and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Again, likely not a consideration for ESG-minded investors but with a P/E ratio over 23, investors could see modest growth ahead with this company with a long history.
• Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG). Where does a company best known for plant fertilizers come into the cannabis mix? If you can make backyard plants grow, odds are you can make cannabis grow. For investors looking for the proven track record of a large cap stock with a leg in the growing cannabis industry, Scotts could be a fit. It’s acquired multiple cannabis-adjacent and pure cannabis companies and even built a brand new 50,000 square foot facility for R&D to explore how their fertilizer products impact cannabis growth. With a P/E ratio around 25 and a 1.03% dividend yield, Scotts stands as a respectable choice for investors exploring cannabis in their portfolios.
The Best REIT with Cannabis Exposure
• Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR). Cannabis has to grow somewhere, and that’s what Innovative Industrial Properties is betting on. This REIT (or real estate investment trust) invests in the industrial side of the cannabis industry: greenhouses and other industrial facilities that support cultivation and distribution. With a dividend yield of 2.93%, it’s attractive from an income perspective and a P/E ratio of 54 says that investors could enjoy dividends in anticipation of growth down the line. For those looking to diversify holdings into real estate, this could be an interesting portfolio addition, especially considering that this REIT has generated a three-year return of over 440%.
The Rest: SPACs and More
Are there other ways to invest in cannabis? Sure. However, the rewards might fail to outweigh the risks with these options.
Marijuana Stocks on the Outs
• Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC). While sales are up 23% quarter over quarter, Canopy’s caught the ire of industry analysts and has recently suffered a slew of downgrades and declining returns. ESG investors will want to note that, again, Altria holds a significant ownership stake in Canopy Growth.
• Tilray (TLRY). While making several other top pot stock lists, Tilray has recently been downgraded by several analysts and returns have been flat. For investors looking for cannabis industry diversification, there are plenty of other options that keep you out of recently downgraded territory.
Pot SPACs
Going public has never been easier now that SPACs—special purpose acquisition companies—are on the scene. The easy road to IPO makes these entities more worth watching while they prove their place in the market as opposed to immediate buys, especially for investors looking to try their hand at cannabis-related holdings.
• Merida Merger Corp I (MCMJ). This cannabis-centric investment group has shown relatively flat returns since going public in late 2020. Risk-averse investors might prefer the transparency of a pure cannabis stock or a large cap stock with cannabis exposure.
• Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK). Returns in 2021 have been mostly flat and the company is in the process of a merger with Weedmaps, a leading cannabis industry tech player. The company is also currently under investigation for the fairness of its recent merger activities.
The Bottom Line on Cannabis Stocks
Depending on your personal preference and portfolio needs, there are a wide variety of ways to test cannabis-related holdings in your portfolio. With all emerging industries, investors should be aware of the risks and have an asset allocation and diversification strategy to help absorb inevitable sector volatility.