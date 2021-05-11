The Best Cannabis Stocks Of 2021

• Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX). With the lowest expense ratio amongst the ETFs noted in this article (0.51%), this ETF also posts respectable returns in excess of 47% YTD early May 2021. This passively managed fund outperforms many of the actively managed funds above, making the combination of a lower expense ratio, better performance and a rare dividend yield of roughly $0.14 per share, as of writing, an attractive prospect for those looking to tap into cannabis sector growth.

The Best Large-Cap Stocks with Cannabis Exposure

• Altria Group Inc. (MO). You’ll know this stock best as the maker of Marlboro and one of the behemoths in the tobacco sector (along with its dabblings in the adult beverage industry). Because of that, for ESG investors, Altria’s likely not an option. For those who don’t mind the vice, the company’s making a play for cannabis, holding a substantial stake in Cronos Group, detailed above. While the stock took a substantial hit from its investment in JUUL, share prices have been on rise since top of 2021. Analysts have noticed and the stock comes complete with several Buy and Strong Buy ratings and a dividend yield that only stocks in this sector can bear: 7.1%.