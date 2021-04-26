 Skip to main content
The Best ESG Funds For Great Returns & Low Costs
AP

The Best ESG Funds For Great Returns & Low Costs

Investing can help you achieve goals that go beyond monetary returns. While your focus as an investor should always be on getting the best possible performance, more and more people also want their money to reward companies that have a positive impact on the environment and society.

ESG investing is a strategy that channels dollars to companies that meet stringent environmental, social and governance standards. Investing in the best ESG mutual funds, index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can help you support responsible corporate behavior without sacrificing performance or incurring excessive fees.

While ESG investing alone cannot solve the problems of climate change, social injustice and income inequality, backing companies that actively work to address these challenges is a great place to start.

There are dozens of ESG funds to choose from. Forbes Advisor has combed through nearly 100 options to identify seven of the best ESG funds that we believe are worthy of your consideration.

