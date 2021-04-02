The Best Online Brokers 2021

Choosing the right online broker is one of the most challenging decisions you’ll make as an investor. With a long and growing list of available options, it can be daunting to find the broker that meets all your needs. Forbes Advisor spent six months testing 21 of the leading online brokers to identify the best of the best.

In our testing, we compared and contrasted more than 100 different features and variables for each online broker—from commissions and costs to customer service and investment offerings—to determine which trading platforms were the best for different types of users. We dug deep to assess the broad selection of tools and trading features offered by each platform, details that have become even more important for choosing an online broker now that the race to zero stock commissions is all but over.