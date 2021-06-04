The Big Takeaway From The May Jobs Report

This long road back is why Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been so adamant that the Fed keeps short-term interest rates at almost zero and continue to purchase $120 billion a month in longer-term bonds: The economy needs to run hotter for longer to get more people back to work.

Allowing the economy to run hotter may have made intuitive sense before the recession, when inflation was growing by less than 2% a year, but that’s less true now. The most recent CPI inflation report showed that prices gained 4.2% in the month of April, compared to the same period last year. Even the Fed’s preferred gauge, so-called Core PCE inflation, shows prices gaining 3.1% year over year, well above the central bank’s 2% target rate.

Nevertheless, there’s a method to the madness. Powell, as he outlined in a speech last August, wants to let inflation rise modestly above the Fed’s target to reset inflation expectations: It’s hard to get people to think inflation will rise when the Fed always steps in right before the target is hit. Plus, the economy needs to work through some kinks as it reopens, and it’s not exactly apples-to-apples to compare prices today to what they were a year ago when strict lockdowns were first introduced.