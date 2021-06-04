The Big Takeaway From The May Jobs Report

The U.S. economy continued its weird, winding recovery with employers hiring en masse, but not to the level experts predicted, as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to dwindle and state governments continue to lift social distancing restrictions.
Missing expectations for another month, payrolls added 559,000 workers in May, bringing the unemployment rate to 5.8%. Today’s data follows an extremely disappointing report in April, which caused many economists and governors to worry that generous unemployment benefits and school closures were impinging on economic growth.
Meanwhile, other indicators have pointed toward convalescence. Initial jobless claims continue to fall, consumers are much more confident than they were at the beginning of the year and people are quitting their jobs—a key measure of their faith in finding a better one—at pre-pandemic levels.
Toss in quickly rising inflation, driven in part by high demand for goods combined with supply-chain shortages, and the economy looks primed for the type of take-off many were predicting for 2021.
Still, millions fewer are employed now than were before the pandemic, and the Federal Reserve has basically the same easy money monetary policy it enacted in March 2020. And of course, cryptocurrencies and meme stocks are bouncing around like crazy.
What does all of this mean for you? Expect the strangeness to continue.
The State of the Economy
“The labor market is steadily improving at a solid clip,” said Insight Investment portfolio manager Scott Ruesterholz. “The economy is clearly making progress towards the Fed’s objective of full employment.”
The key is how quickly it can get there.
While the unemployment rate dropped to 5.8%, that’s still well above its February 2020 level of 3.5%. More broadly, fewer people are in the workforce than before the pandemic. The employment picture is especially troubling for workers without a college degree and Black Americans.
This long road back is why Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been so adamant that the Fed keeps short-term interest rates at almost zero and continue to purchase $120 billion a month in longer-term bonds: The economy needs to run hotter for longer to get more people back to work.
Allowing the economy to run hotter may have made intuitive sense before the recession, when inflation was growing by less than 2% a year, but that’s less true now. The most recent CPI inflation report showed that prices gained 4.2% in the month of April, compared to the same period last year. Even the Fed’s preferred gauge, so-called Core PCE inflation, shows prices gaining 3.1% year over year, well above the central bank’s 2% target rate.
Nevertheless, there’s a method to the madness. Powell, as he outlined in a speech last August, wants to let inflation rise modestly above the Fed’s target to reset inflation expectations: It’s hard to get people to think inflation will rise when the Fed always steps in right before the target is hit. Plus, the economy needs to work through some kinks as it reopens, and it’s not exactly apples-to-apples to compare prices today to what they were a year ago when strict lockdowns were first introduced.
Still, some Fed officials are talking about talking about slowing the $120 billion monthly bond-buying program, but even that is a ways off.
For much of this year, then, expect robust job growth, higher-than-normal inflation and a low-interest Fed, a combination many may not have experience with.
What All of This Means for You
With millions more unemployed than pre-pandemic, you might expect a period of more reserved spending, a “back to the basics” ethos filtering through the culture.
Instead we’ve got meme stonks going to the moon.
AMC’s recent stock market surge, alongside Bitcoin’s wild ride, shows investors aren’t giving much thought to tomorrow and are instead eager to get into the speculative boom that was unleashed with GameStop months before.
Part of this trend is due to increased interest in day-trading as millions were homebound after lockdown orders were put in place. It’s also partly due to the low-interest-rate environment created by the Fed, driving people to riskier fare for potentially better yields.
But another explanation for what’s going on is the vast amount of cash the typical American now has burning in their savings account. Thanks to unprecedented direct payments over the past year (the average family of four netted more than $11,000), the personal savings rate is at 14.9%, more than double where it was prior to the pandemic.
With major stock indexes near all-time-highs and home prices going through the roof, many Americans now have the strange experience of working less, yet having more, compared to 16 months ago.
The End Game
Ultimately things will settle down. By next year, the Fed expects 2% inflation and the unemployment rate to be 3.9%. In 2023, the economy will be growing at around 2.2%, pretty much the same rate as before all of this unpleasantness began.
That means much of what’s going on right now is the volatile process of getting back to normal. As stuff works itself out, expect economic eccentricities. Fads will come and go and return again.
The key, much as it was when all was going to pot, is to keep your head fixed toward the long term, even when everything happening right now seems so interesting.