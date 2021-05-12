The Historical Performance Of Stocks And Bonds

There’s a reason financial advisors tell you to ignore the noise. Follow the stock market closely enough and you can easily fall into a dizzying sea of numbers and narratives. Stocks are undervalued! No, everything is expensive! Wait, here comes inflation! Today’s darlings (ahem, Tesla) can turn into tomorrow's ugly ducklings as the new, new thing promises to revolutionize an entire industry, again. Individual investors who try to time the parade of disruption often fall into the nasty habit of buying high and selling low. We believe some perspective is in order. After a quick look at the market’s near-term...