The Pros And Cons Of IRA CDs

The Federal Reserve has indicated that current near-zero interest rates might continue through 2023, but what if interest rates go up significantly in the future, and you’re still stuck with a lower-yielding CD?

There Are More Flexible Options

Do you want low-risk investments that pay a stable yield and generate immediate retirement income? There are other ways to achieve those goals without the limitations of IRA CDs.

“The only possible use of an IRA CD would be for money you know you will need to withdraw in the next 12 to 24 months,” says Chris Baker, a financial planner in Carmel, IN. “But that same objective can be obtained by utilizing short term bonds, and you don’t have the restrictions of a CD with a three, six or 12-month term.”

When Should You Consider an IRA CD?

If you’re on the cusp of retirement or already needing to earn income from your retirement savings, and you want FDIC-insured safety for a portion of your retirement investments and are willing to accept a low but stable yield, then IRA CDs can be a worthwhile addition to your portfolio.