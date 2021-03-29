The True Cost Of Investing: Opportunity Cost

“To put it in perspective, A dollar invested in the S&P 500 at the start of 1926 would have grown to $10,896 (with all dividends reinvested) by the end of 2020. That same dollar invested in T-bills would have grown to $22. Thus, the opportunity cost for conservative investors would be $10,874,” Johnson says.

And that’s not even considering inflation, or the steady loss in purchasing power cash falls victim to over time. If you choose to stay in cash long term, not only are you missing out on the opportunity to grow that money in the stock market, but your dollars are also losing value by around 2% each year.

How Opportunity Costs Impact You as an Investor

It’s obvious that decisions around what to invest in are inherently informed by opportunity cost. But once you understand opportunity cost is a factor you should weigh, the amount of opportunities to consider may seem intimidating. You don’t want to choose the wrong investment option and incur the wrong opportunity cost, after all.