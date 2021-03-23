The U.S. Economy Is Healing. Investors Are Nervous. What Gives?

But perhaps even more fundamentally, investors are concerned that an improving economy will result in some change, even if the Fed says we have a long way to get back to normal. The gain of almost 380,000 jobs in February, even as much of the country remains under some form of lockdown, points to how quickly the economy might recover, especially if President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion relief package passes.

As the economy grows, investors will sell off low-risk governmental bonds and invest the proceeds in riskier but more lucrative assets, like stocks. Since bond prices and yields are inversely related, that will cause borrowing costs to rise and may put a damper on economic activity. This is why investors are so nervous, despite the Fed’s dedication to easy money.

“Many questions have yet to be answered,” said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of BlackRock. “[The Fed has] said that they will communicate well in advance before shifting policy toward tapering and then ultimately raising rates, and we expect further clarification to emerge in the coming months, and certainly not later than [in June].”

In the meantime, Reider warns that investors will remain a cranky bunch. “Expect more volatility, since markets hate uncertainty,” he said.

What Does This Mean For You?