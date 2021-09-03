This Is the Year to Lock In All 3 Opportunity Zone Tax Perks

How to start investing in qualified opportunity funds

In order to make sure you’re following the rules, considering all potential implications and filing the appropriate paperwork, consulting with tax or financial advisors well-versed in qualified opportunity funds can help smooth the investment process.

“Whether an investor is eligible to use opportunity zones depends on the character of the gain and timing of that gain,” Homan says.

She recommends that investors who are interested in qualified opportunity funds and have gains start out by talking with their accountant. “That’s really your first step — to become equipped and know this is the timing I’m working with, this is the amount of capital I have, and then your next step is looking at your options in the marketplace.”

Despite needing to jump through some hoops, opportunity zone investments are compelling.