Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS)

The value of ordinary bonds, with a fixed par value, is eroded over time by inflation. That is, unless the bond’s interest rate exceeds the approximate 2% average U.S. inflation rate.

“Indexing the bond’s value to inflation helps protect investors from an erosion in purchasing power,” says Crill. This means regardless of how much prices change over the five, 10 or 30 years in a TIPS term, you’ll maintain the purchasing power your par value had when you first bought the TIPS—plus any interest payments you’ve earned.

What’s more, interest payments are also adjusted for inflation each year. While the interest rate remains constant over the duration of your TIPS term, the interest payment you receive every six months is based on your TIPS’ current par value, meaning they effectively increase with CPI inflation.

Note that deflation will reduce the par value of TIPS. It’s very rare, but it remains possible that the value and interest payments of your TIPS may be adjusted downward to reflect negative CPI rates. You never receive less than the original par value of the TIPS upon maturity.

TIPS and Taxes