Trust Funds: They’re Not Just For The Wealthy

If you decide through your estate planning that a trust fund would be beneficial, then you have two ways to set one up: a DIY approach or hiring an estate attorney.

“There’s no rule that requires you to have an attorney to set up a trust,” says Neel Shah, certified financial planner (CFP) at Beacon Wealth Solutions. “However, how do you know when you’re doing it wrong? You generally only find out if there’s a mistake or an error when it’s too late. If you’re confident you have the legal expertise, by all means, you can create a trust on your own.”

For those committed to a DIY approach, there are several online services such as LegalZoom, Nolo and RocketLawyer, that can help you craft legally binding documents using templates specific to your state of residence. But just because you can take the DIY path, should you?

“Trusts are highly customized documents designed to fit a grantor’s specific goals for their beneficiaries,” Knighton says. “It is next to impossible for an automated system to create a similar document that an estate planning attorney can design with an in-person meeting. Many automated services are designed in a one size fits all approach.”