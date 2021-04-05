Understanding Return On Assets (ROA)

What Is a Good ROA?

An ROA of 5% or better is typically considered a good ratio while 20% or better is considered great. In general, the higher the ROA, the more efficient the company is at generating profits. However, any one company’s ROA must be considered in the context of its competitors in the same industry and sector.

For example, an asset-heavy company, such as a manufacturer, may have an ROA of 6% while an asset-light company, such as a dating app, could have an ROA of 15%. If you only compared to two based on ROA, you’d probably decide the app was a better investment.

However, if you compared the manufacturing company to its closest competitors, and they all had ROAs below 4%, you might find that it’s doing far better than its peers. Conversely, if you looked at the dating app in comparison to similar tech firms, you could discover that most of them have ROAs closer to 20%, meaning it’s actually underperforming more similar companies.

ROA vs. ROE

Return on assets and return on equity are closely related financial ratios, and they complement each other when evaluating the performance of a single company.