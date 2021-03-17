Understanding Return On Investment (ROI)

Let’s say you invested $5,000 in the company XYZ last year, for example, and sold your shares for $5,500 this week. Here’s how you would calculate your ROI for this investment:

ROI = ($5,500 – $5,000 / $5,000) x 100

Your return on investment in company XYZ would be 10%. This simple example leaves out capital gains taxes or any fees involved in buying or selling the shares, but a more realistic calculation would factor those into the cost of the investment.

The percentage figure delivered by the calculation is ROI’s superpower. Instead of a specific dollar amount, you can take this percentage and compare it to the ROI percentage of other investments across different asset classes or currencies to determine which gives the highest yield.

How to Use ROI

ROI may be used by regular investors to evaluate their portfolios, or it can be applied to assess almost any type of expenditure.