Understanding The 10-Year Treasury Yield

It’s the action in the secondary market that determines the yield. This is important to note because it’s this rate that people refer to when they’re talking about Treasuries. The coupon rate, while technically the interest rate you will receive in relation to the Treasury’s face value, will likely be different from the effective yield you end up getting. If you pay less than face value, your effective rate will be higher; more and it will be lower.

Prices (and therefore effective yields) change for bonds almost constantly. That’s because a bond’s price is inversely related to yield: When demand is high and Treasury prices rise, yields fall—conversely, when demand is low Treasury prices fall and yields rise. This ebb and flow ultimately creates the Treasury pricing market as people flock to (and then from) Treasuries based on the economic environment they find themselves in.

Remember, all U.S. Treasury securities are regarded as risk free—since they’re backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government, which has never defaulted on its debts. When investors get worried about the economy and market risk, they look for safe investments that preserve capital, and Treasuries are among the safest investments out there.