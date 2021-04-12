Understanding The Financial Risk Manager (FRM) Certification

What Does a FRM Do?

If that sounds abstract, keep in mind that risk managers generally provide three main services: risk-based recommendations, risk pricing and risk mitigation.

Here’s what that means for you, practically speaking. At a bank, a loan officer reviews applications, using applicants’ risk profiles to determine how likely they are to pay loans back. The risk manager comes into play as the person responsible for setting an organization’s appetite for risk: in this case, weighing in on what types of loans it is willing to make.

To balance the greater levels of risk a bank may be willing to take on, the FRM would help determine what interest rates people with varying qualities of credit history qualify for. The higher the score, the more likely they are to repay their loan, and the better rate they’re likely to receive. (Of course, the opposite is also true.)

While these days risk managers are more likely to be writing and reviewing models that automate loan selection, FRMs also set guidelines for how many loans a bank might take on at each risk level in order to minimize the entire bank’s exposure should a financial downturn make some borrowers less likely to repay the loans.