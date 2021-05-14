Vice Media Reportedly Exploring IPO Via SPAC

The SPAC craze is coming to a struggling former media darling.
Vice Media Group is reportedly considering a merger with a blank-check firm, 7CG Holdings and Co., that would value the New York City-based media firm at $3 billion, a nearly 50% decline than what Vice was worth after a round of funding in 2017, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
The development comes after other media outlets, such as culture site Buzzfeed and sports site The Athletic, have considered going public through a similar maneuver. These big, but not-so-big, outlets believe more funding will help them scale their business in an ever-increasing battle for the crumbs of internet advertising dollars not gobbled up by the likes of Google and Facebook.
Perhaps this is their road to salvation. But individual investors should remain cautiously pessimistic that Vice, despite its brand name and social cache, is worth your ownership.
A Fallen Media Star
Founded as a counterculture magazine in Montreal in the mid-90s before relocating to the U.S. around the turn of the century, Vice came to represent a model for media companies in the Internet age. Its “news no one else is telling you” branding brought in eyeballs to its website, global expansion to new territories and television partnerships with the likes of HBO and A&E.
By the early 2010s Vice’s diversified businesses, which included an ad agency, was thought to represent a path forward for publishers striving for revenue dollars while competing with the two of the biggest companies in the world: Google and Facebook.
In November 2015, then-chief executive Shane Smith said the company’s connection to much-coveted younger audiences—which was why behemoths such as 21st Century Fox and Walt Disney invested in Vice—would lead to it raking in $1 billion in revenue, and his company was worth $5 billion. A few years later, another round of fundraising increased that number to $5.7 billion.
Yet Vice has since underwhelmed. According to the Wall Street Journal, Vice now believes that it’ll hit that $1 billion figure by 2023. The proposed SPAC merger pegged the company at just $3 billion, a more than $2 billion decline.
What’s Going on with Vice Today?
In a world dominated by Silicon Valley, individual publishers have a hard time soaking up ad revenue.
Digital advertising, even in the time of Covid, is rising. Businesses spent almost $140 billion hawking their products online in 2020, according to a recent report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau and PricewaterhouseCoopers. This is up 12% from the year earlier.
Most of that money, though, is claimed before the likes of Vice can get their hands on it. The IAB and PwC report showed that nearly four out of five revenue dollars are concentrated in 10 companies, with another 6% taken by the next 15 largest firms. Everyone else has to split what’s left.
Meanwhile Vice’s hold on the culture has slipped. Vice admitted it “failed as a company to create a safe and inclusive workplace” in 2017 after a New York Times expose revealed the company settled with employees who alleged sexual harassment. Around the same time it laid off 10% to 15% of its workforce and raised $450 million from private-equity firm TPG. A few years later, its deal with HBO ended after less than a decade.
Despite its ad agency, film production studio and record label, Vice never made the proverbial next step from exciting possibility to established winner.
What Should You Do
Complicating the issue is the manner in which Vice is going public. Demand for special purchase acquisition companies (SPACs), or blank check firms that only exist as pools of cash that will eventually merge with a private company, have been all the rage in 2021 as investors chase higher yields.
But those high-flying days have faded as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun to look more closely at SPACs, especially those that paint rosy revenue pictures.
“Time will tell how the SPAC boom nets out,” said Kelly Rodriques, chief executive of pre-IPO marketplace Forge. “Especially as lawmakers feel pressure to take a closer look at the process.”
Under the best of circumstances, you should think long and hard about investing in one of these mergers. Who knows how it’ll all shape out over the years to come?
That’s even more true with Vice, a firm that is desperate to have access to more capital so it can make more investments to grow its reach.
Maybe over time, Vice will purchase more companies like Refinery29 and find the synergy so many media conglomerates have been searching for over the past two decades.
Until those greenshoots show payoff, though, you might want Vice, should it go public, to be one of the sin stocks you don’t buy.