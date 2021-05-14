Vice Media Reportedly Exploring IPO Via SPAC

Most of that money, though, is claimed before the likes of Vice can get their hands on it. The IAB and PwC report showed that nearly four out of five revenue dollars are concentrated in 10 companies, with another 6% taken by the next 15 largest firms. Everyone else has to split what’s left.

Meanwhile Vice’s hold on the culture has slipped. Vice admitted it “failed as a company to create a safe and inclusive workplace” in 2017 after a New York Times expose revealed the company settled with employees who alleged sexual harassment. Around the same time it laid off 10% to 15% of its workforce and raised $450 million from private-equity firm TPG. A few years later, its deal with HBO ended after less than a decade.

Despite its ad agency, film production studio and record label, Vice never made the proverbial next step from exciting possibility to established winner.

What Should You Do

Complicating the issue is the manner in which Vice is going public. Demand for special purchase acquisition companies (SPACs), or blank check firms that only exist as pools of cash that will eventually merge with a private company, have been all the rage in 2021 as investors chase higher yields.