Want Real Estate In Your Portfolio? Learn How To Invest In REITs

How to Invest in Public Non-Traded REITs

Buying shares of unlisted public REITs is more challenging. Because they aren’t traded on an exchange, it may be more difficult to find public non-traded REITs on your online brokerage’s trading platform. Instead, you may need to purchase them directly from the REIT company itself or a third-party broker-dealer firm. Although anyone may invest, public non-traded REITs typically have a minimum investment requirement of $1,000 to $2,500.

Crowdfunding real estate investing platforms like the DiversyFund, Fundrise and Realty Mogul offer another way to invest in public unlisted REITs. These platforms generally require investors to commit to real estate investments for longer periods of time, however. This can be up to five years or more in many cases.

How to Invest in Private REITs

Investing in private REITs can be a risky, expensive proposition. Minimum purchase amounts can run as high as $25,000 or more, which is why they’re generally only available to accredited investors.