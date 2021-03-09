What Are Assets?

How Do You Determine the Value of Your Assets?

Asset value is calculated a few different ways. The discounted cash flow approach, the cost approach and the comparable/relative valuation approach are the most common, says Rajo-Miller.

Discounted Cash Flow Approach uses expected future cash flows to calculate an asset’s current value.

Cost Approach calculates value based on the cost of an asset or similar assets, plus the cost of any improvements to said asset minus depreciation, or the value it loses through age or use. This valuation method is primarily used for real estate.

Comparable/Relative Valuation Approach derives an asset’s value by comparing the asset to competitors or industry peers. For example, if you were considering buying a stock, you can compare its P/E ratio with other comparable stocks in the same industry to make a decision on whether you should buy it. This valuation method is primarily used for assessing businesses.