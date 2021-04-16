What Are Closed-End Funds? How Do They Work?

Most closed-end funds are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or the Nasdaq, where they are actively traded until the fund reaches its objective, liquidates itself and returns capital to its investors.

Closed-End Funds and Liquidity

Open-ended funds have no limit on the number of shares they can issue, and capital flows into and out of the funds freely as new shares are issued and repurchased. Mutual fund and ETF managers will keep selling shares as long as there’s demand for them.

As a result, mutual funds and ETFs provide greater liquidity than closed-end funds. There’s always a buyer for your shares—the fund’s management—so you can get cash for your investment on short notice. But this also requires open-ended funds to hold cash in order to buy back investor shares if need be, which prevents them from fully investing all of their assets at any given time.