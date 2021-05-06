What Are High-Net-Worth Individuals?

How to Become a High Net Worth Individual

The formula for becoming an HNWI requires a hearty dose of financial discipline. By and large, an individual attains high-net-worth status due primarily to continuously investing and minimizing household debt.

“Most clients that I see that are in the high or ultra-high category have sold a business and had a large liquid event in their life,” says McClain Culver, a wealth strategy specialist at UBS in Atlanta.

If you haven’t had a large liquid event in your life, don’t worry. With discipline and the right investing strategy, you can build a high net worth even if you don’t have significant resources right now. The key is following these two approaches:

Use Time to Your Advantage

The sooner you start investing and the longer you remain invested, the higher the potential for return—thanks to the magic of compounding returns.