What Is a Bitcoin Wallet?

“By design, hardware wallets make transacting more cumbersome as users must connect their device to the internet to sign an outgoing transaction,” says Przelozny. “As such, they are useful for those who are investing long-term and wary about leaving their coins on an exchange.”

Paper Wallets

In a paper wallet, you print off your key, typically a QR code, on a paper document. This makes it impossible for a hacker to access and steal the password online, but then you need to protect the physical document. “Paper wallets are rarely used anymore as they probably pose the highest risk in terms of destruction, loss or theft of private key,” notes Kech.

What to Consider When Picking a Bitcoin Wallet

Picking the best crypto wallet for you can be an arduous process, so here’s what you should keep in mind as you evaluate your options.

You aren’t tied to any particular type forever; you can have multiple Bitcoin wallets. You combine the best features of each, such as keeping a small amount in a mobile wallet for transactions but maintaining the bulk of your holdings in a more secure, hardware wallet.

1. Think About How You Plan on Using Crypto