What Is A Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC)?

How to Choose a ChFC

The American College of Financial Services provides a portal for finding and evaluating chartered financial consultants. Once you’ve identified one or more prospects, head over to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) investment adviser public disclosure website to research your potential financial advisor and make sure they haven’t had formal complaints filed against them. The SEC site searches FINRA’s BrokerCheck as well.

You may also ask your friends and family for a referral when looking for a ChFC, says Asher. Regardless of how you find your advisor, though, make sure you find time to sit down with them before hiring them. “Interview the advisor and see if you like their personality, demeanor, and knowledge. Ask them how they are paid. Do they accept commissions or kickbacks to place investments in certain products?” says Asher.

You’ll want to make sure you work with someone you trust who is open and transparent about payment, has good references, listens to and understands your needs and is someone you can relate with and speak to openly, Asher says.

Should You Hire a ChFC?