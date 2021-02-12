What Is A Fund Of Funds?

The portfolio manager has discretion over which funds to include, when to make changes to the investment strategy and how to manage the portfolio over time—so long as the allocation of stocks to bonds stays within the fund’s goals.

Hedge Fund of Funds

Hedge funds are perhaps the least accessible type investment. In exchange for the latitude to invest in more asset classes and provide less transparency to investors, the SEC limits them to only accredited investors with high incomes or net worths. To get around this, publicly traded hedge funds of funds allow everyday investors to invest in a diversified mix of professionally managed hedge funds.

“When an investor can invest directly in one hedge fund, it is often desirable from a risk management standpoint to diversify into more than one fund,” says Athanassie. “A fund of a variety of hedge funds can facilitate this and help mitigate some of the manager and strategy risk.” While they offer less risk than individual hedge funds, hedge funds of funds do still take on considerably more risk than traditional index funds and generally also charge substantially higher fees.

Business Development Companies