What Is A Liability?

Your Credit History and Score

While unchecked liabilities can sound doom and gloomy, liabilities aren’t without their upsides. They can, for example, help consumers and businesses build credit by showing a good payment history. When you demonstrate over time that you’re responsible with debt repayments, lenders see you as a lower risk. This can raise your credit score and improve the interest rates and terms of your loans, lowering the cost of borrowing and saving money over time.

Big Ticket Purchases

For both people and businesses, some items are simply too expensive to buy outright. Or, depending on interest rates, it might be preferable to finance at least part of a purchase so you aren’t locking up all of your money at once.

That’s where liabilities come in. By taking on debt, you may be able to buy a house or car you wouldn’t be able to afford in full. In that way, liabilities can actually help you build up assets over time.

Liabilities in Investing