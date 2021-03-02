What Is A Startup?

Whether they want to change the world or simply make their business vision a reality, startup founders dream of giving society something it needs but hasn’t created yet—and doing it at scale.

For the less industrious, startups also have another appeal—eye-popping valuations that hopefully lead to an initial public offering (IPO) with an astronomical return on investment.

Startup Company: What Is It?

Startups are young companies founded to develop a unique product or service, bring it to market and make it irresistible and irreplaceable for customers.

Startups are rooted in innovation, addressing the deficiencies of existing products or creating entirely new categories of goods and services, thereby disrupting entrenched ways of thinking and doing business for entire industries. That’s why many startups are known within their respective industries as “disruptors.”

You may be most familiar with startups in Big Tech—think Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google, collectively known as FAANG stocks—but even companies like WeWork, Peloton and Beyond Meat are considered startups.

How Does a Startup Work?