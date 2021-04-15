What Is A Stock Exchange?

A stock exchange is a marketplace where stocks, bonds and other securities are bought and sold. But stock exchanges are more than just markets: They provide companies with a valuable way to raise capital, encourage investors and companies to be open and transparent, and help the public as a whole understand the value of their investments.

How a Stock Exchange Works

When you think about the stock exchange, chances are you imagine the busy trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), with hundreds of brokers milling around, shouting buy and sell orders at each other. That gives you a more or less accurate picture of how a stock exchange works: It’s a place where buyers and sellers gather to trade stocks.

In the past, stock exchanges were physical spaces—like the NYSE trading floor—but today the overwhelming majority of stock exchanges handle all trading electronically. Not just anyone can show up at a stock exchange and buy shares, however. Trading is handled by brokers and dealers that meet strict stock exchange membership requirements.