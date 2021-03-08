What Is Asset Management?

Additional fees. Asset managers may also charge annual account fees, ranging from between $25 and $100 annually. If a client closes an account, an asset manager may charge a closing fee ranging from $25 to $150 per account.

Keep in mind, if you use a professional asset manager, you may not actually use any one model exclusively. “The advisor may use a low-cost, more passive manager for a portion of the assets and a different, more active, high feature management company for a different portion of the assets,” Alexander says. “This helps keep overall costs down and maximize the value for the services and performance clients receive.”

Asset Management and You

Working with an asset manager can help your investments earn more and assist you in reaching your financial goals sooner.

“Asset management helps the average investor build toward their financial goals, whether that is a college fund, a new home or eventually retirement,” says Anthony Pellegrino, a fiduciary advisor and founder of Goldstone Financial Group, in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. “It’s working with someone who can understand your goals, resources and constraints and working within those to achieve a financial goal.”