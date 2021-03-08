What Is Asset Management?

Passive management fees. Asset managers who use a passive investment model, meaning they place client money in index funds that mirror major benchmarks, like the S&P 500, cost less on an annual basis. Common passive management fees range between 0.20% and 0.50% on an annual basis, so $200 to $500 each year for a $100,000 portfolio.

Robo-advisor management fees. Asset managers at so-called robo-advisor investment firms use algorithms to manage client portfolios instead of humans. Typical annual asset management fees for robo advisors range between 0.25% and 0.50% of managed assets on an annual basis. This works out to $250 to $500 per year for a $100,000 portfolio.

Brokerage fees. Investment brokers who make trades on behalf of a financial client may charge a per-trade transaction fees, which can be as low as zero (for online trades) and as high as $50 per trade, depending on the broker and the type of service provided.

Additional fees. Asset managers may also charge annual account fees, ranging from between $25 and $100 annually. If a client closes an account, an asset manager may charge a closing fee ranging from $25 to $150 per account.