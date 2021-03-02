What Is Bitcoin And How Does It Work?

To entice miners to keep racing to solve the puzzles and support the overall system, the Bitcoin code rewards miners with new Bitcoins. “This is how new coins are created” and new transactions are added to the blockchain, says Okoro.

In the early days, it was possible for the average person to mine Bitcoin, but that’s no longer the case. The Bitcoin code is written to make solving its puzzles more and more challenging over time, requiring more and more computing resources. Today, Bitcoin mining requires powerful computers and access to massive amounts of cheap electricity to be successful.

Bitcoin mining also pays less than it used to, making it even harder to recoup the rising computational and electrical costs. “In 2009, when this technology first came out, every time you got a stamp, you got a much larger amount of Bitcoin than you do today,” says Flori Marquez, co-founder of BlockFi, a crypto wealth management company. “There are more and more transactions [now, so] the amount you get paid for each stamp is less and less.” By 2140, it’s estimated all Bitcoins will have entered circulation, meaning mining will release no new coins, and miners may instead have to rely on transaction fees.

How to Use Bitcoin