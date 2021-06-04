What Is Earnings Season? Why Is It Important?

Because they are available for anyone to invest in, public companies are required to regularly keep investors (and the general public) informed about their financial health. This helps investors make informed decisions about whether they want to remain stockholders—or even potentially buy more shares of a company.
Since companies normally disclose this data at around the same time as each other, each quarter of the year has its own so-called “earnings season” during which analysts and consumers pour over reams of financial data to try and determine how a company will perform going forward.
What Is Earnings Season?
Earnings season is the period when publicly traded companies release their most recent quarter’s financial information in a report called Form 10-Q. During this time, many companies also host conference calls to discuss the results and field questions from analysts on Wall Street.
The information shared during earnings season can offer specific details about a company in addition to trends in various industries and the pace of economic growth more broadly. The data released is then compared with analyst estimates from before earnings season to determine how a company did versus how it was expected to do.
When Is Earnings Season?
There are no official dates that mark the beginning and end of earnings season. Rather, the seasons refer to the weeks when a majority of U.S. publicly traded companies are reporting quarterly results. Companies have up to 45 days from the end of the quarter to file their financial information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Many companies adhere to a traditional calendar, so there are four earnings seasons during the year—beginning in January, April, July and October. Historically, aluminum producer Alcoa’s earnings date was considered the unofficial kickoff to earnings season, but some banks now report results a few days earlier.
Earnings season typically begins about two weeks after the quarter ends and runs for about six weeks. Here’s a general timeline:
- First quarter earnings season: Quarter ends March 31; earnings season begins in mid-April and ends in May.
- Second quarter earnings season: Quarter ends June 30; earnings season begins in mid-July and ends in August.
- Third quarter earnings season: Quarter ends Sept. 31; earnings season begins in mid-October and ends in November.
- Fourth quarter earnings season: Quarter ends Dec. 31; earnings season begins in mid-January and ends in late February.
Those companies that adhere to a different fiscal calendar report results at other times. For example, many retailers have fiscal quarters that are one month later—the quarter ends on Jan. 31 rather than Dec. 31, for example.
Many investment research sites publish an earnings calendar that lays out the specific dates when companies are scheduled to report results and host conference calls (if applicable). Companies in the same industry tend to report earnings in close proximity, and there’s also a cadence to the order—banks start off each season and retailers wrap it up.
Earnings Season and You
There are days during earnings season when hundreds of companies are reporting results, making for a very busy time on Wall Street. Some people get excited to comb through every number in a company’s earnings report or scrutinize each comment from executives during conference calls. While active traders may see the most direct impact from this flurry of activity, long-term investors are also impacted:
The Market Is More Volatile During Earnings Season
Earnings season boils down to how expectations match up with reality. If a company’s results beat or miss analysts’ expectations or commentary from management surprises market participants, then its stock may experience some wild price swings as Wall Street analysts and market participants update their recommendations and holdings.
As a result, you may see fluctuations in your portfolio during earnings season even if you don’t own shares of companies reporting results. That’s because of the ripple effect one company’s results may have on others in its sector and the broader market.
Earnings Season May Affect Your Stock-Level Investment Decisions
If you are considering buying a company’s stock, earnings reports offer a way to gauge the health of its business. What’s more, some companies historically see bigger price swings related to earnings—Netflix is one example—so knowing that in advance by checking a list, like Bespoke’s listing of the biggest 40 earnings season movers, can help you to avoid any unpleasant surprises.
If you own a stock, earnings reports are a good way to stay up to date as a shareholder. And this information may be a factor in deciding whether to buy more shares or sell some. Even if you don’t make investment decisions based on what happens during earnings season, other investors and traders will—and, again, that can affect a company’s stock price and, potentially, the broader market.
Earnings Season Affects Expectations for the Overall Market
Finally, analyst estimates for individual companies also offer clues about the future trajectory of the broader stock market. Analyst estimates of earnings are aggregated for benchmarks like the S&P 500. As companies in this index release results during earnings season, professional investors may revise their expectations for where the S&P 500 is headed.
Bottom Line
If what happens in the stock market seems opaque, then earnings season can offer some transparency. That’s because everyone—from professional money managers to day traders to casual, long-term investors—gets access to the same array of financial information at the same time.
While it’s important to recognize that earnings season can be volatile, and therefore to avoid making long-term investment decisions based on this short-term information, a bigger lesson is how information flows between various players in the market. The financials that companies report in earnings season informs analyst recommendations and, ultimately, how the stock trades. Watching how all of this unfolds can make you a more well-informed investor.