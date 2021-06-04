What Is Earnings Season? Why Is It Important?

Because they are available for anyone to invest in, public companies are required to regularly keep investors (and the general public) informed about their financial health. This helps investors make informed decisions about whether they want to remain stockholders—or even potentially buy more shares of a company.

Since companies normally disclose this data at around the same time as each other, each quarter of the year has its own so-called “earnings season” during which analysts and consumers pour over reams of financial data to try and determine how a company will perform going forward.

What Is Earnings Season?

Earnings season is the period when publicly traded companies release their most recent quarter’s financial information in a report called Form 10-Q. During this time, many companies also host conference calls to discuss the results and field questions from analysts on Wall Street.

The information shared during earnings season can offer specific details about a company in addition to trends in various industries and the pace of economic growth more broadly. The data released is then compared with analyst estimates from before earnings season to determine how a company did versus how it was expected to do.

When Is Earnings Season?