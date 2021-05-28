Fiscal policy is part of the financial infrastructure that helps keep the economy running like a well-oiled machine. While the fiscal policy you’re most familiar with is probably the taxes that you pay on every paycheck or purchase, fiscal policy at its core is any legislative move the government makes to drive the economy.
What Is Fiscal Policy?
Fiscal policy is the legislative actions a government makes to regulate its economy to attain growth and alleviate poverty, usually through spending and taxation. Much of the theory around fiscal policy comes from the ideas of British economist John Maynard Keynes, and it can impact “macroeconomic conditions such as inflation, economic growth, total demand for goods and services and overall employment,” says Jason Steeno, president of CoreCap Advisors Investments in Southfield, Mich.
Though fiscal policy is a constant in each country’s economy, it is generally most visible in periods of major economic contraction. The Great Depression of 1929, the Great Recession of 2008-2009 and the Covid-19 recession are good examples of the U.S. federal government taking an aggressive stance on fiscal policy by injecting stimulus funds directly to the American people. In those periods, the government financed major jobs programs to keep Americans working and expanded unemployment benefits to protect potentially impoverished U.S. households.
“The primary goal of fiscal policy is to help the economy avoid operating at the extremes, such as in a recession or out-of-control economic growth, in a way, stabilizing the business cycle and regulating economic output,” Steeno notes.
Fiscal policy objectives may also include maintaining economic and price stability, optimizing employment, fueling economic development and providing capital when and where it is needed across a nation’s economy.
How Fiscal Policy Is Implemented
To meet fiscal policy goals, governments deploy two primary tools to maximize economic outcomes—collecting taxes and then spending them. These are generally enacted by elected officials and their appointees in legislative and executive branches of governments.
Taxes. By collecting tax revenues on individuals and businesses, via tax vehicles like capital gains and property taxes, among others, the federal government can steer financial assets to areas of the economy where they’re needed most. Those tax amounts are substantial. In 2020, the U.S. government collected $3.42 trillion in taxes. That amounts to $108,000 collected in taxes every second.
Government spending. When a nation collects taxes, it has the financial means to establish fiscal policy. Federal tax dollars are spent on nationwide needs like infrastructure, defense, public works, government employment, subsidies and public health, research and welfare programs.
The financial figures tied to government spending are huge. In 2020, the U.S. government spent $6.55 trillion. That spending amount accounts for 31% of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), which stood at $21.0 trillion in 2020.
By spending trillions annually, the government aims to pour more cash back into the U.S. economy and to boost demand for private sector products and services.
Expansionary Fiscal Policy and Contractionary Fiscal Policy
Depending on its intent, fiscal policy can be classified one of two main ways: expansionary fiscal policy or contractionary fiscal policy.
Expansionary fiscal policy is meant to help the economy grow, recover or generally expand, such as after a large economic dip or crash. This might include lowering taxes to give consumers more money to spend or increasing government spending on projects that will help stimulate the economy, like programs that aid people and businesses at risk of poverty or failure. Recent examples of this include the Covid-19 stimulus packages and the Paycheck Protection Program.
In contrast, contractionary fiscal policy aims to help cool off periods of too rapid growth that might pose a threat to a steady economic growth rate. (For context, experts generally consider a healthy growth rate about 2% to 3%.) Though it might not seem bad for there to be too much economic growth, it can lead to runaway inflation, asset bubbles and uber-low unemployment levels that leave businesses unable to find enough employees. All of these combined can set the stage for a recession or economic collapse. To prevent this, the government might raise taxes to discourage business and consumer spending or taper off on government spending programs to temporarily suppress the economy and get it back to a stable growth level.
Fiscal vs. Monetary Policy
When it comes to running the economy, countries generally have two main options: fiscal policy and monetary policy. At face value, these might sound identical, but they’re actually quite different, though they often work in tandem to keep the economy stable.
The primary difference between fiscal policy and monetary policy is who’s calling the shots.
Fiscal policy. With fiscal policy, the U.S. government, via the executive and legislative bodies, shapes large economic decisions. The federal government relies on taxes and government spending as its primary tools.
Monetary policy. Monetary policy stems from central banks, like the Federal Reserve, which have a measure of independence and operate outside the realm of the federal government. Key monetary policy tools include adjusting a nation’s money supply by buying back government debt and changing interest rates.
The Bottom Line
No doubt, fiscal policy can have a substantial impact on the financial fortunes of all Americans over the long haul—but average consumers have more economic power than they may think.
“While the government will do what it deems necessary to help our economy, and there are varied and conflicting opinions on how much the government should do, what’s most important is that individuals monitor their finances to be smart about their own spending and savings plans,” says John Bergquist, managing member of Lift Financial, in South Jordan, Utah. “This way, your family’s economy won’t be tossed to and from by the whims of what’s happening at the federal government level.”