What Is Fiscal Policy?

The financial figures tied to government spending are huge. In 2020, the U.S. government spent $6.55 trillion. That spending amount accounts for 31% of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), which stood at $21.0 trillion in 2020.

By spending trillions annually, the government aims to pour more cash back into the U.S. economy and to boost demand for private sector products and services.

Expansionary Fiscal Policy and Contractionary Fiscal Policy

Depending on its intent, fiscal policy can be classified one of two main ways: expansionary fiscal policy or contractionary fiscal policy.

Expansionary fiscal policy is meant to help the economy grow, recover or generally expand, such as after a large economic dip or crash. This might include lowering taxes to give consumers more money to spend or increasing government spending on projects that will help stimulate the economy, like programs that aid people and businesses at risk of poverty or failure. Recent examples of this include the Covid-19 stimulus packages and the Paycheck Protection Program.