What Is The Nasdaq Stock Exchange?

Nasdaq Capital Market

Companies on the Nasdaq Capital Market are focused on raising capita and are therefore typically younger than other companies, with less liquidity and revenue. That said, they must meet equity, market value or net income standards, have at least 1,000,000 publicly traded shares and trade for at least $4, again with certain exceptions.

Nasdaq vs NYSE

When you think about the stock market, you probably think of the NYSE first and foremost. The NYSE is the largest security exchange in the world and hosts 70 of the biggest global corporations as well as thousands of household names, like McDonalds, Walmart and Coca-Cola.

The Nasdaq is the second largest exchange after the NYSE based on market capitalization, or the total dollar value of all of the shares of companies that trade on it multiplied by the number of shares outstanding. Outside of market cap, the exchanges are separated by focus.