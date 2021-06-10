The Russell 3000 stock market index tracks the shares of the largest 3,000 publicly traded companies in the United States. Managed by the U.K.-based FTSE Russell Group, the Russell 3000 also serves as the basis for its component Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 indexes.

What Is the Russell 3000 Index?

The Russell 3000 is a market index that measures the performance of the top 3,000 U.S. publicly traded companies as ranked by market capitalization, or the total dollar value of all of the outstanding shares. Due to its broad membership, the Russell 3000 accounts for approximately 98% of all U.S. stocks.

Though many people use the Russell 3000 as a benchmark in and of itself, it is also commonly broken into two subset indexes: the Russell 1000, which measures the 1,000 biggest large-cap U.S. companies, and the Russell 2000, which measures the remaining 2,000 mid-cap and small-cap companies.