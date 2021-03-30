When Choosing Investment Funds, Look at 3 Factors, Ignore 1

This article provides information and education for investors. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks or securities.

More than half of Americans (53%) say they’re currently invested in exchange-traded funds, mutual funds or index funds, according to a new NerdWallet survey. This same group of respondents shared what factors they consider when choosing investments, and while some are important considerations, others probably shouldn’t be a primary concern.

Here's a look at some practices you may want to adopt in your own investment research, as well as what you might avoid.

What to consider when choosing funds

1. Keep growth in mind, but don’t try to predict the future