When Should You Choose Taxable Investment Accounts?

Maximize an Inheritance

Because you are now required to clean out inherited retirement accounts within 10 years of receiving them, traditional IRAs and 401(k)s with untaxed dollars can create unexpected tax burdens for recipients.

In these instances, it might make more sense to spend assets in retirement accounts up while you’re still alive and then will taxable accounts that don’t have clocks on their withdrawal schedule. What’s more, “investments in a taxable account qualify for the tax-free stepped up basis when you pass away,” Lewis says. “So even though the account is taxable when you pass away under current law, all of the built-in gains [or those gains seen before you inherit the account] become tax-free.”

Think about the benefits if you have a relative who bought shares in Amazon in 1997 when it was valued at $1.73 per share. In an inherited taxable account, thanks to stepped up basis, you’d inherit all the gains between that purchase price and today’s price in the $3,000 per share range tax-fee and only owe capital gains on any increases seen after you receive the account.

How to Open a Taxable Investment Account