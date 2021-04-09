When Should You Choose Taxable Investment Accounts?

Tax-advantaged retirement accounts, on the other hand, do not have the same tax requirements. As long as money is held in your account, you won’t owe taxes on any gains or income you see. (That said, you do often end up paying taxes when you make withdrawals in retirement.) Unlike taxable accounts, however, you can’t just contribute to retirement accounts endlessly. Retirement accounts are subject to annual contribution limits and, in the case of Roth IRAs, limits on the amount of income you can earn to contribute.

When Should You Invest with a Taxable Investment Account?

With all of the tax advantages of retirement accounts, it’s easy to see why they’re often people’s go-to investment accounts, especially when they’re investing for the long term. And if you haven’t started saving for retirement already, you should make sure you’re setting at least something aside in your workplace 401(k) or an individual retirement account (IRA) before you consider putting money into a taxable investment account.