Why Financial Advisors of Color Matter

“If they are speaking to a financial advisor of their own culture, they may find it easier to share that information and give the advisor the full picture of their assets and liabilities,” she said.

For my Chinese clients, eliminating the language barrier was a big deal, but knowing the culture was important, too. Some immigrants may have left everything behind to start a new life. In those cases, their accumulated assets usually were all that they had, so I understood their reluctance to take on any risk.

My great-grandmother lived through World War II, and her family was hastily uprooted during the Second Sino-Japanese War. She didn’t invest in the stock market or have a retirement account; she kept a wad of cash pinned inside her sweater.

When she died at age 97, my family figured out that she had carried over $3,000 around every day.

Hamilton said he also had family that didn’t invest. His goal is to educate the Black community about building generational wealth.