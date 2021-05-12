Why Is Inflation Rising Right Now?

Inflation is coming. No matter how you parse the April CPI inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), you cannot escape the reality that prices rose across the board by a lot.
Overall, prices in April climbed 4.2% year over year, the biggest such gain in the headline CPI data since September 2008. Even when you strip out volatile food and energy prices—so-called core CPI inflation—prices rose by 3% year over year in April. Month over month, core CPI inflation rose by 0.9% in April, the biggest one-month jump since 1982.
Certain components of the April CPI report saw historic gains. Used cars and trucks were 10% more expensive in April than in March, for instance, marking the largest month-over-month price gain since the BLS began keeping numbers in 1953. Used vehicle prices were up 21% from last April. Gas prices in April, meanwhile, rose 50% year over year.
The Federal Reserve, whose job it is to keep price growth stable, has been telling anyone who’ll listen to expect higher inflation in the near term as the economy gets back to normal. The Fed is also saying that near-term inflation increases should give way to more healthy price growth over the longer haul.
Still, the April CPI numbers came in higher than many analysts were predicting and caused some jitters on Wall Street, and leading indices fell deep into the red after the report. Combined with long gas lines in some parts of the country thanks to a computer hack on a key fuel pipeline, pessimistic investors may be experiencing flashbacks to the stagflation of the late 1970s.
“These data points…were much worse than expected,” said Matt Forester, chief investment officer of Lockwood Advisors at BNY Mellon Pershing. “The Fed has indicated that these readings will be transitory, but markets may not interpret these as optimistic signs of a quick recovery.”
What’s going on and what does it all mean for you?
Brothers from Another: Inflation Gains and the Covid-19 Recession
To get a sense of what’s happening, let’s look at airfares.
Once the Covid-19 pandemic began last spring, demand for travel plummeted. Folks canceled tickets en masse, delayed vacations and hunkered down as stay-at-home orders took effect. This, of course, led to airfare prices to drop precipitously.
In April 2020, for instance, airfares fell 24% year over year, and they would spend most of the rest of 2020 at these depressed levels. When you compared airline ticket prices in the time of Covid-19 to prices from the before-times, they were typically about 25% less expensive.
But once a year passes, these year-over-year comparisons turn: The April CPI report compares today’s airline prices to what they were after Covid-19 struck. So it’s not terribly surprising that April 2021 airline prices were almost 10% higher than a year before, if only because so few people were buying tickets then.
This is one of the key points that the Fed has been pounding away at: You must pay attention to these so-called base effects. Now that vaccines are widely available and Covid-19 cases are dropping, more people will fly. Yes, airline prices are much higher than a year ago, but they remain considerably cheaper than where they were pre-pandemic.
This is a point the White House reiterated after the numbers were released.
Still, these base effects don’t explain everything. Take used cars and trucks: While prices declined going into the recession, it is not the case that used cars and trucks became less expensive than they were in February 2020. In fact, they’ve never been more expensive than they are now.
The reasons for that hike are tied to the pandemic, to be sure. Supply is limited thanks to new car production being stymied by an ongoing chip shortage, people hanging onto their leases for longer and rental car companies—a major source of used cars—having fewer to unload after limiting their inventory when the pandemic struck.
The Fed has warned the public over these and other supply-chain issues, too, saying that it’ll take time for sectors of the economy to get back to normal. Once these kinks are worked out, asserts the Fed, inflation will stop growing so quickly.
Should You Be Worried about CPI Inflation?
That’s cold comfort for families in the market for a used car, and consumers will need to be judicious with how they allocate their budget over the next few months. But weird price movements were an inevitable side effect of closing down the economy to quash the virus, so shouldn’t be totally unexpected.
Investors, an already anxious lot, are nevertheless getting nervy.
Stocks have fallen in recent days as money managers worry that higher-than-expected prices will force the Fed’s hand to stop its massive QE bond purchase program and eventually raise interest rates earlier than planned. At the same time, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen because fixed income is a less desirable asset in a rising inflation environment (remember, bond yields and prices are inversely related). Demand for commodities, often viewed as an inflation hedge, have risen.
There’s no reason to panic yet, says Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management, who expects inflation to remain elevated for the next few months.
“I believe the Federal Reserve is more focused on the employment part of its dual mandate and will remain accommodative for as long as it takes to ensure the economy returns to full employment,” she said.
While CPI inflation rose, the April jobs report was a stinging disappointment. Many fewer jobs were added than expected in the month, and many millions more remain out of work. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said repeatedly that he is focused on getting back to full employment and that he won’t be swayed by temporary rises in inflation.
In fact, the Fed announced last August that it would tolerate higher inflation than its target rate for a modest period of time since inflation has been too low for the last 10 to 15 years. And higher inflation won’t be around for good until more people are back at work.
“[F]or inflation to move up in a persistent way that really starts to move inflation expectations up, that would take some time, and you would think that it would be quite likely that we would be in very strong labor markets for that to be happening,” Powell said in an April 28 press conference.
With stock prices already soaring—the S&P 500 hit 26 all-time highs this year through May 7, per CFRA chief investment analyst Sam Stovall—you should expect some volatility as short-term investors become more sensitive to bad news.
The long-term investor, though, should keep a steadier head. We’re looking at you, dear reader.