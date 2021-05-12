Why Is Inflation Rising Right Now?

But once a year passes, these year-over-year comparisons turn: The April CPI report compares today’s airline prices to what they were after Covid-19 struck. So it’s not terribly surprising that April 2021 airline prices were almost 10% higher than a year before, if only because so few people were buying tickets then.

This is one of the key points that the Fed has been pounding away at: You must pay attention to these so-called base effects. Now that vaccines are widely available and Covid-19 cases are dropping, more people will fly. Yes, airline prices are much higher than a year ago, but they remain considerably cheaper than where they were pre-pandemic.

This is a point the White House reiterated after the numbers were released.

Still, these base effects don’t explain everything. Take used cars and trucks: While prices declined going into the recession, it is not the case that used cars and trucks became less expensive than they were in February 2020. In fact, they’ve never been more expensive than they are now.