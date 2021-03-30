Why Women Are Better Investors

This is particularly important for long-term goals, like retirement, because it encourages action, not waiting for a perfect moment. While we don’t know how high or low prices might be in the short term, we do know there’s a very good chance prices in the near term will be substantially lower than they will be in 10 years, 20 years or when you retire.

Overcoming the Gender Income Gap

Despite research finding women outperform men when it comes to investing, some women are still hesitant about investing. This may at least in part be because thanks to the gender income gap, women simply have less free money to invest. Depending on race and ethnicity, this gap can leave women with 55% to 90% of what men earn, which obviously greatly hinders women’s abilities to invest.

While this systemic obstacle cannot be fixed by individuals, Barrett would like to see more women thinking of themselves as breadwinners to help ameliorate these wage and wealth gaps.