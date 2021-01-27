Will 2020 Make Us More Empathetic Investors?

This article provides information and education for investors. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks or securities.

How do you quantify the devastation of 2020? There are the hundreds of thousands of people who lost their lives to COVID-19. There are the known and many more unknown victims of police brutality, like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. You could count the number of lives upended by the worst California wildfire season of all time, or the crushing number of hours put in by essential workers.

No matter how you tally it, the past year was devastating for many. Perhaps that’s one reason why investors and financial institutions are taking notice: Both are thinking more deeply about socially responsible investing.

Investors put their money where their values are