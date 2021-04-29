Would Biden’s Capital Gains Tax Hike Affect You? Probably Not

Also, basing any financial decision on a politician’s plan likely isn’t a sound strategy. For the majority of investors, blocking out the headlines and sticking with an investment game plan is an unbeaten strategy, says Michael Murphy, managing partner of venture capital firm Rosecliff Ventures and a Fox Business Network financial market correspondent.

“Investing and staying invested in the overall market, say an S&P 500 low-cost index fund, has always worked,” Murphy says. “And regardless of where taxes go, that strategy’s still going to work.”

Yes, the market fell when news of the proposal made the rounds a week ago, but the S&P 500 was back up the following day, and by Thursday, the day after Biden's speech, it closed at a fresh high. In this instance, panic selling may have meant missing out on that gain.

Capital gains tax management for the rest of us

Even if Biden’s proposal won’t affect you, that doesn’t mean you should forget about capital gains taxes altogether. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Think long term