It’s a busy time of the year at Donna’s Daughters

“My most popular items are the fabric mice that I make and put in vintage containers, such as a vintage kitchen grater or coffee pot,” she said. “I then decorate them for all seasons. They are especially popular in the fall and Christmas season.

“Christmas is definitely geared more toward home decor early and then gift buying closer to Christmas,” Lewison said. “This year, with so many people spending more time at home, I’ve sold more furniture than normal.”

Lewison said she owns about half of the merchandise that her store sells. “I have consigners for the rest,” she said. “I have a friend who does the painted furniture, and another that finds unique vintage items. There are maybe four or five other consigners that have a small amount of specialized items, such as greeting cards and jewelry.”

When she first opened her store, Lewison said, “It was all consignment. It was the fastest way to fill the store. Over the years, it has morphed into more of my handmade items and carefully curated consigners.”

There are two busiest times of the year at Donna’s Daughters.

“Spring is busy from late February through Memorial Day, and then mid-August through December is busy because of fall and Christmas,” Lewison said.