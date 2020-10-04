It’s been a good year at Two Brothers Orchard near Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. — It’s been a good year for the half-acre of apple trees at Two Brothers Orchard near Viroqua, which is operated by John Armbruster with the help of his two sons.
“It’s excellent, the best crop we’ve had in years, both in terms of quality and quantity,” said Ambruster, whose full-time job is teaching U.S. history at Westby Middle School in Westby.
Armbruster, who has been a school teacher for 28 years, also is a former La Crosse Tribune reporter. And he recently finished writing a book about the late Eugene P. Moran of Soldiers Grove, a World War II veteran who survived a four-mile fall in the tail section of a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber.
Armbruster and his wife, Carmen, who died in 2012 after battling cancer, planted the orchard in 2003 and had their first harvest a few years later. They named the business after their sons, Joe, who now is 19 and a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; and Matthew, who is 21 and a senior at UW-Madison.
Armbruster sells the organic orchard’s Cortland, Honeycrisp and Liberty apples to the food co-op stores in Viroqua and La Crosse, and at the Viroqua Farmers Market on Saturdays. He also raises currants and raspberries, which he sells to the Viroqua Food Co-op and at the Viroqua Farmers Market. He uses some of his apples to make apple cider that he sells at the farmers market.
“In a good year, we sell about 100 to 125 bushels” of apples, Armbruster said. “I would say a bushel has about 80 to 100 apples per bushel, depending on size and variety.”
Both of his sons, and several area youths that he has hired, have been harvesting this year’s crop. “I also have a spectacular and hard-working girlfriend who helps me on weekends, too,” Armbruster said. This year’s harvest began in the second week of September and is nearly completed.
This year’s crop is larger than last year’s.
“Last year was our worst ever because of bad weather,” Armbruster said. In 2019, he said, “We had a cold, rainy spring and a very poor bloom season. So we didn’t have much fruit set.”
But in the past year, Armbruster said, “We had a mild winter. We had plentiful rains in May and June. And warm but not too-warm temperatures. We had a really good fruit set and good pollination this year.”
The orchard is a small one, with about 175 apple trees. “I used to have 190, close to 200,” Armbruster said. “But I have not been replacing the ones that have died, because I’m downsizing now that the boys are older.”
He and his late wife started the orchard partly because it was a way to get their sons involved in horticulture. But their sons don’t plan to take over the orchard operation. “I think it’s been a good experience for them,” Armbruster said. “But it’s not going to be a career choice for them.”
Armbruster said he and Carmen also started the orchard because it would be “side income. And I wanted a summer job that would keep me home” during the months when he wasn’t teaching. “I had worked construction, and I had my own painting business for awhile,” he said. “I was gone so much during the school year when the boys were getting to toddler age. And I wanted to be home more in the summer.”
Armbruster said he enjoys “the peace at the orchard. And working at night to sort and package. I enjoy the serenity and the fresh air.”
Armbruster, who is a native of Chili, Wis., near Marshfield, and Carmen moved to Westby in 1994 and moved to their acreage near Viroqua in 1999. He was a school teacher in the North Crawford School District, and Carmen had a job in La Crosse. “This was the halfway point (between their two jobs),” he said.
Armbruster has been teaching at Westby Middle School since 2014.
He received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from UW-Madison in 1989 and was a reporter for the La Crosse Tribune in 1989 and 1990. He received a bachelor’s degree in secondary social studies education from UW-Madison in 1993, and later received a master’s degree in education from Viterbo University.
He has taught a variety of history and government to middle and high school students since 1993. And in 2005, he won a Disney Teaching Award for outstanding creativity and innovation.
Armbruster recently finished writing “Tailspin,” the tentative title of his book about Eugene P. Moran of Soldiers Grove, who died in 2014 at the age of 89. The book recounts Moran’s experience as a tail gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress during a November 1943 bombing mission when the plane’s tail section was severely damaged and fell four miles into the top of a tree. He was severely injured and spent the next nearly 18 months as a prisoner of war.
Armbruster is looking for a publisher to publish the book, which also covers Moran dealing with post traumatic stress syndrome in the decades after the war. Besides being inside the bomber’s tail section as it fell four miles, Armbruster said, “He had a horrible prisoner of war experience for a year-and-a-half. And he was involved in a death march at the end of the war” as Allied forces advanced on German positions.
Armbruster was teaching in the North Crawford School District when he first met Moran through Moran’s daughter, who also was a teacher there. “We became friends,” Armbruster said of Moran. “We got to know the family really well. And they approached me” about writing a book. “They knew about my journalism background. I turned the book down and told them ‘You need to get a real writer” for the book, Armbruster said. “But Eugene said he wouldn’t do (the book) unless I wrote it.”
For more information about the book, Moran and Armbruster, visit www.johnmarmbruster.com or www.facebook.com/EugeneMoran.
