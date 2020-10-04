It’s been a good year at Two Brothers Orchard near Viroqua

“In a good year, we sell about 100 to 125 bushels” of apples, Armbruster said. “I would say a bushel has about 80 to 100 apples per bushel, depending on size and variety.”

Both of his sons, and several area youths that he has hired, have been harvesting this year’s crop. “I also have a spectacular and hard-working girlfriend who helps me on weekends, too,” Armbruster said. This year’s harvest began in the second week of September and is nearly completed.

This year’s crop is larger than last year’s.

“Last year was our worst ever because of bad weather,” Armbruster said. In 2019, he said, “We had a cold, rainy spring and a very poor bloom season. So we didn’t have much fruit set.”

But in the past year, Armbruster said, “We had a mild winter. We had plentiful rains in May and June. And warm but not too-warm temperatures. We had a really good fruit set and good pollination this year.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The orchard is a small one, with about 175 apple trees. “I used to have 190, close to 200,” Armbruster said. “But I have not been replacing the ones that have died, because I’m downsizing now that the boys are older.”