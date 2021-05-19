Kwik Trip awarded additional $5 million in tax credits for exceeding expansion goals

The WEDC contract allowed Kwik Trip to collect up to $21 million in tax credits, and Kwik Trip expected that the expansion would create 329 new jobs and invest at least $309 million into the project.

The company has now made good on that promise, and then some, even throughout the pandemic, creating 527 new jobs so far and spending more than $230 million in capital investment — prompting more funding rewards for the convenience store and gas station chain.

“Kwik Trip is a Wisconsin success story,” said Missy Hughes of WEDC. “While most of us are familiar with Kwik Trip for its retail operations, the company continues to grow its manufacturing and supply chain base in our state, which is creating hundreds of jobs and new investments even faster than anyone could have anticipated.”

Kwik Trip will specifically be eligible for an additional $5 million in tax credits, and now anticipates the expansion project will create 662 new full-time jobs and invest more than $378 million, which does not include jobs or investments at its 456 retail stores.

The company said that its business model helped find success during the pandemic, seeing higher demand for its products that prompted them to accelerate work on the expansion.