Teresa Pierce: Facing hiring challenges, business name top benefits being offered

The most recent Jobs Report was released on Friday and reflected those 194,000 jobs that were created in September. Despite the weak jobs total, wages increased sharply. The monthly gain of 0.6% pushed the year-over-year increase to 4.6% as companies use wage increases to combat the persistent labor shortage.

The persistent labor shortage continues to hamper the ability of businesses to grow jobs in the area. It has been reported that there are 1.5 openings for every one employee looking for work.

Local businesses continue to look for ways to make their jobs the most attractive to local job seekers. In addition to wage increases, some businesses have increased their benefit packages in an effort to compete in the tight race for talent.

The Society of Human Resource Managers (SHRM) surveyed businesses to find out what are the top benefits they are offering, and the top 16 include:

1. Paid leave (98%) — Employers understand the need to unplug and recharge.

2. Retirement Plans (93%)— To help employees save for the long-term, employers need to help their workforce tackle their financial insecurity now.

3. Mental Health Coverage (83%)—The pandemic has increased the focus on mental health as more employees struggle with depression, anxiety and high rates of burnout.

4. Employee Assistance Program (79%)— EAPs have never been more relevant than they are today because employees and their families need mental health and work-life assistance.

5. Healthcare and Flex Accounts (68%)— Flexible spending accounts have been a “use it or lose it” account, but a new law is allowing employees more flexibility.

6. Wellness Programs (58%)—Employee wellness has been a major area of concern throughout the pandemic, as stress, depression and anxiety have plagued employees.

7. Tuition Assistance (56%)—Employers are uniquely positioned to offer support and provide employees the ability to get a handle on their tuition and complete their education.

8. Health Savings Account (56%)— An HSA is one of the few accounts that allow employees to save for both retirement and healthcare expenses.

9. Long Term Care Insurance (32%)—The burden of caregiving affects employees in and out of the office: caregivers can experience emotional strain, financial challenges and economic risk, incurring steep out-of-pocket costs.

10. Fitness activities (30%)—Exercising regularly helps to promote health and could boost employee engagement.

11. Paid Parental Leave (27%)—Maternity and Paternity Leave for parents allow employees to bond with their new addition, and to stabilize their home while not losing their income.

12. Paid Time Off (PTO) for Volunteering (26%)—Having a PTO policy specific to volunteering can highlight the value of community involvement and helping others.

13. IVF Coverage (18% IVF and 17% Non IVF)—The road to becoming a parent isn’t always easy. Employers can help alleviate the financial and emotional burden surrounding this.

14. Payroll advances (15%)—Allowing employees to use money they have already earned helps create a more financially secure employee, less likely to be distracted at work.

15. Pet insurance (15%)—About 45% of pet owners will spend the same or more on an animal’s healthcare than on their own, according to a Lendedu survey of 1,000 pet owners.

16. Student Loan (8%)—Student loan debt can be debilitating and negatively affect an employee’s mental health, which is why an employer-provided loan assistance benefit is so important.

Wages and flexible scheduling are two key pieces of the puzzle for employers wanting to support employees. Companies that invest in their employees and their families with additional benefits prioritizing their unique challenges see 5.5 times more revenue growth thanks to greater innovation, higher talent retention and increased productivity, according to research by Great Places to Work and Maven Clinic.

If you need assistance in creating your preferred workforce future, please request assistance at http://www.workforceconnections.org/request-services.html or contact Workforce Connections, Inc. at 608-789-5620.

Teresa Pierce is executive director of Workforce Connections, Inc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0