Johnson Block and Company, Inc. names new president

After 30 years of service Janice Froelich, president of Johnson Block and Company, Inc., retired from the board of directors. Carrie Leonard has been elected to serve as Johnson Block’s new president.

Froelich, CPA served as president of the company since 2015. She played a critical role in helping the firm adapt to significant changes including multiple acquisitions and additional service offerings such as adding an IT managed services division.

Leonard, CPA graduated from UW-Madison with a B.B.A. in Accounting. She interned in the company’s Madison office and was hired full-time as a staff accountant in 2000. She was promoted to partner in 2013 and has served as Office Managing Partner in the company’s Viroqua and La Crosse offices, Quality Assurance Partner for the firm, and she previously served as chairman of the board. She specializes in non-profit, governmental, and school district audits and reviews, and financial management.

Johnson Block and Company, Inc. is a public accounting firm that has been in business for over 35 years. It provides governmental, nonprofit, and school district auditing services, individual and business tax services, accounting services, and information technology managed services. Its offices are in Madison, Mineral Point, Viroqua, and La Crosse. Additional information can be found at www.johnsonblock.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0