Judge allows competitor to join case in sale of Kewaunee nuke plant; customer funds at stake

A demolition contractor that says it could save Wisconsin utility customers hundreds of millions of dollars will be allowed to participate in a review of plans to sell one of the state’s two nuclear power plants.

Dominion Energy is seeking regulatory approval to sell the Kewaunee Power Station to EnergySolutions, a Utah company that specializes in nuclear waste disposal and decommissioning.

The sale price has not been publicly disclosed, but according to applications filed with regulators, EnergySolutions would assume ownership of the plant and about $780 million set aside to cover the cost of decommissioning, estimated at nearly $724 million.

But NorthStar Group Services of New York says it could do the job for no more than $550 million, returning any remaining money to ratepayers.