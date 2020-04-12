Kaddy’s Kafe invests in its future with building purchase

When the Corner Cafe business came up for sale, she said, “I decided it would be a good fit for the family as everyone had already worked in the restaurant business previously. Tim was out of town when I decided to purchase the business and of course was skeptical, but it has been much better than we could ever have imagined.”

The business name that the Kadlecs came up with is a play off their last name.

Kaddy’s Kafe serves breakfast all day and starts lunch at 11 a.m. Its fish is available on Fridays during lunch and in the evening.

The cafe’s most popular breakfast items are omelets, French toast and pancakes, Kadlec said. The most popular lunch items are its Fresco Melt, some other kinds of burgers, grilled or crispy chicken sandwich, pulled pork sandwich and taco salad.

“Our most popular dessert would be our cheesecakes,” Kadlec said. “They are made by a local guy here in La Crescent who is very good at what he does. We also serve homemade pies made by ladies from one of the local churches.”

Customers seem to like the cafe’s “small homey atmosphere” and the fact that they know a lot of the other patrons, Kadlec said.

She, too, enjoys the cafe’s atmosphere.

“It’s a small town and for the most part, the people who come here are from the La Crescent area, although we have a lot of patrons from outside the area,” Kadlec said. “It’s neat to see someone you haven’t seen for a couple years” and catch up with them.

