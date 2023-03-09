One of the Dells area’s prime lodging attractions is making room for more guests.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is adding another hotel wing to its original location in Wisconsin Dells over the next year. The upcoming facility, a $50 million project which will be located on the east end of the Kalahari complex, is likely to begin construction in the spring and finish near the end of the spring of 2024. It will add 237 new rooms to the resort and will be connected via skywalk to another lodging area of the resort on the other side of Kalahari Drive.

Travis Nelson, a spokesperson for Kalahari, said that the new facility will be “conveniently located” across Kalahari Drive from the resort’s Convention Center, which was opened in 2019, when describing the project.

“If we have a specific group, it would be a great place for that place to use that building to have access to the Convention Center,” said Nelson, who added that the skywalk will allow guests to access other areas of the hotel without having to go outside, a significant benefit during the winter months.

All 237 of the rooms in the upcoming facility will have two queen-size beds and a sleeper sofa that features a pullout bed. Nelson said that the bed arrangement is the same as current standard rooms at the resort and that the new rooms will feature the most modern decorations and appointments.

“They’ll be very nice and modern,” said Nelson.

The new hotel expansion will be built into a hill next to the parking lot located east of the Nyumba Entertainment Villas on the north end of the main resort area. Because of the terrain on which the facility is being constructed, the facility, which will resemble a T-shape, will have four levels in the front and the top two floors will extend back.

“That’s how we ended up with 237 rooms,” said Nelson. “If you kind of figure out how the building fits in there, that’s the number that fit in the T-shape. We back into it based on what fits into the landscape.”

Nelson said that design for the upcoming hotel space began last summer and said construction, if “all goes well” with the last phases of the design process, could begin at the end of March. He said that he and other resort officials hope to have the project done by Memorial Day weekend in 2024.

“We’re hoping to add some more amenities and different renovations throughout the resort in the coming years,” said Nelson, who added that the new facility’s opening could be celebrated with a “low-key” ribbon-cutting.

Nelson lauded the Dells area’s business following the COVID-19 pandemic and said that Kalahari wants to take advantage of opportunities that stem from continued economic growth in the tourist community. He mentioned that Kalahari locations in Sandusky, Ohio and Round Rock, Texas are adding new waterpark additions in the coming years as well.

“We are always trying to add more and change and keep up with the times,” said Nelson.